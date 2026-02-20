APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..

Corellium Virtual Hardware: ARM-native virtual hardware platform for mobile & IoT security testing. built by Corellium. Core capabilities include ARM-native virtualized iOS and Android devices, Root-level access to latest iOS and Android versions without physical jailbreak, Static (SAST) and dynamic (DAST) mobile app security testing..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.