Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. Build38 Active Hardening is a commercial mobile app security tool by Build38. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
Security teams protecting high-value mobile apps against reverse engineering and credential theft will find Build38 Active Hardening's cryptographic instance individualization genuinely hard to replicate with off-the-shelf alternatives. Each app instance gets unique keys and device binding that make stolen binaries worthless, and the real-time telemetry feeds directly into continuous monitoring workflows across PR.CM. Skip this if your mobile footprint is small or if you need post-breach response capabilities; Build38 hardens the perimeter but doesn't investigate incidents.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing APPVISORY vs Build38 Active Hardening for your mobile app security needs.
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
Build38 Active Hardening: AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization. built by Build38. Core capabilities include Cryptographic key-based app instance individualization, Device binding for mobile applications, Real-time security telemetry streaming and consolidation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
APPVISORY differentiates with Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection. Build38 Active Hardening differentiates with Cryptographic key-based app instance individualization, Device binding for mobile applications, Real-time security telemetry streaming and consolidation.
APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. Build38 Active Hardening is developed by Build38. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
APPVISORY and Build38 Active Hardening serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox