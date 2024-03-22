Mobile app security teams testing both Android and iOS will find AppUse valuable for hands-on penetration testing without licensing friction; the free model eliminates procurement cycles for lab environments, and the bundled custom scripts accelerate common vulnerability checks that would otherwise require manual scripting. You get a sandbox purpose-built for mobile app assessment rather than a generic VM, which matters when you're testing authentication flows or data storage implementation across platforms. Not ideal if your team needs automated compliance reporting or integration with your SAST pipeline; AppUse is a testing harness, not a CI/CD control point.

Codified Security Platform

Mobile security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies need Codified Security Platform because it handles both static and dynamic testing for iOS and Android without forcing you into a SaaS sandbox that strips context from your builds. The platform covers NIST PR.PS through its custom rule engine and library scanning, letting you enforce compliance rules that actually match your risk posture instead of generic baselines. Skip this if your developers need interactive remediation guidance or if you're still manually uploading APKs to multiple vendors; Codified assumes a CI/CD integration model and won't hand-hold through policy exceptions.