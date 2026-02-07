Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Approov. Wultra In-App Protection is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Wultra. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection
Mobile security teams protecting APIs against credential stuffing and fake clients should pick Approov Runtime Application Self Protection for its app attestation and dynamic certificate pinning, which block MitM attacks without requiring manual certificate updates. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring, with SDKs spanning Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, React Native, and Flutter,rare breadth for runtime mobile defense. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-breach detection or you need broader endpoint visibility; Approov assumes the app itself is your enforcement point, not your SOC.
Mobile teams shipping apps that face active reverse engineering or tampering attacks need Wultra In-App Protection for its runtime shielding that works without relying on cloud-side detection. The platform covers both NIST PR.PS (platform hardening through app-level controls) and ID.RA (risk assessment of mobile-specific threats), which matters because most mobile security gaps live in the app binary itself, not the network. Skip this if your threat model is web-only or if you need post-breach forensics; Wultra prioritizes prevention over incident response.
RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime.
Mobile app shielding and in-app protection for mobile applications
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Common questions about comparing Approov Runtime Application Self Protection vs Wultra In-App Protection for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..
Wultra In-App Protection: Mobile app shielding and in-app protection for mobile applications. built by Wultra. Core capabilities include App shielding, Runtime protection, Reverse engineering protection..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection differentiates with App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks. Wultra In-App Protection differentiates with App shielding, Runtime protection, Reverse engineering protection.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is developed by Approov. Wultra In-App Protection is developed by Wultra. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection and Wultra In-App Protection serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases: both are Runtime Application Self-Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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