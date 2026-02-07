Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Approov. PreEmptive Dotfuscator is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by preemptive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best runtime application self-protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection
Mobile security teams protecting APIs against credential stuffing and fake clients should pick Approov Runtime Application Self Protection for its app attestation and dynamic certificate pinning, which block MitM attacks without requiring manual certificate updates. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring, with SDKs spanning Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, React Native, and Flutter,rare breadth for runtime mobile defense. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-breach detection or you need broader endpoint visibility; Approov assumes the app itself is your enforcement point, not your SOC.
Teams shipping C# and .NET applications will find PreEmptive Dotfuscator essential for blocking reverse engineering at runtime; it's one of the few tools that combines rename obfuscation with active tamper detection and self-protection behaviors rather than passive code hardening alone. The multi-platform support across .NET, MAUI, Xamarin, and Android means a single vendor can protect your entire mobile and desktop portfolio without tool sprawl. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting attacks already in progress; Dotfuscator is prevention-focused and lacks the runtime monitoring depth needed for behavioral threat detection post-compromise.
RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime.
C# obfuscation & encryption tool for .NET, MAUI, and Xamarin apps
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Common questions about comparing Approov Runtime Application Self Protection vs PreEmptive Dotfuscator for your runtime application self-protection needs.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..
PreEmptive Dotfuscator: C# obfuscation & encryption tool for .NET, MAUI, and Xamarin apps. built by preemptive. Core capabilities include Rename obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, String encryption..
Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection differentiates with App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks. PreEmptive Dotfuscator differentiates with Rename obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, String encryption.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is developed by Approov. PreEmptive Dotfuscator is developed by preemptive. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection and PreEmptive Dotfuscator serve similar Runtime Application Self-Protection use cases: both are Runtime Application Self-Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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