Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..

PreEmptive Dotfuscator: C# obfuscation & encryption tool for .NET, MAUI, and Xamarin apps. built by preemptive. Core capabilities include Rename obfuscation, Control flow obfuscation, String encryption..

Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.