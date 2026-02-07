Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is a commercial mobile app security tool by Approov. GeoEdge Adv. Web Security & Threat Prevention is a commercial mobile app security tool by GeoEdge. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection
Mobile security teams protecting APIs against credential stuffing and fake clients should pick Approov Runtime Application Self Protection for its app attestation and dynamic certificate pinning, which block MitM attacks without requiring manual certificate updates. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring, with SDKs spanning Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, React Native, and Flutter,rare breadth for runtime mobile defense. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-breach detection or you need broader endpoint visibility; Approov assumes the app itself is your enforcement point, not your SOC.
GeoEdge Adv. Web Security & Threat Prevention
SMB and mid-market teams protecting mobile and web users from malvertising will find GeoEdge's real-time JavaScript client and native mobile SDKs harder to bypass than network-layer defenses alone; the platform processes 100+ billion sessions monthly and uses proprietary sandboxing to catch obfuscated payloads that signature tools miss. The hybrid server and client architecture gives you detection depth across DE.CM and DE.AE functions that many ad-blocking competitors skip. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach response or you need deep SIEM integration; GeoEdge prioritizes threat blocking over forensic analysis and incident reconstruction.
RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime.
Ad ecosystem security platform blocking malvertising, redirects & mobile threats.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Approov Runtime Application Self Protection vs GeoEdge Adv. Web Security & Threat Prevention for your mobile app security needs.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..
GeoEdge Adv. Web Security & Threat Prevention: Ad ecosystem security platform blocking malvertising, redirects & mobile threats. built by GeoEdge. Core capabilities include Real-time page-level threat mitigation via JavaScript client, Detection and blocking of malicious redirects and script injections, Session hijacking prevention..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection differentiates with App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks. GeoEdge Adv. Web Security & Threat Prevention differentiates with Real-time page-level threat mitigation via JavaScript client, Detection and blocking of malicious redirects and script injections, Session hijacking prevention.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is developed by Approov. GeoEdge Adv. Web Security & Threat Prevention is developed by GeoEdge. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection and GeoEdge Adv. Web Security & Threat Prevention serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox