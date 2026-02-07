Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..

GeoEdge Adv. Web Security & Threat Prevention: Ad ecosystem security platform blocking malvertising, redirects & mobile threats. built by GeoEdge. Core capabilities include Real-time page-level threat mitigation via JavaScript client, Detection and blocking of malicious redirects and script injections, Session hijacking prevention..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.