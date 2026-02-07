Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..

Everspin EverSafe Web: Real-time web service protection using AI-MTD (Moving Target Defense) tech. built by Everspin Co., Ltd.. Core capabilities include AI-MTD (Moving Target Defense) real-time web protection, Real-time hacking attempt detection and blocking, Dynamically changing security parameters to prevent exploitation..

Both serve the Runtime Application Self-Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.