Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is a commercial mobile app security tool by Approov. CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection
Mobile security teams protecting APIs against credential stuffing and fake clients should pick Approov Runtime Application Self Protection for its app attestation and dynamic certificate pinning, which block MitM attacks without requiring manual certificate updates. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring, with SDKs spanning Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, React Native, and Flutter,rare breadth for runtime mobile defense. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-breach detection or you need broader endpoint visibility; Approov assumes the app itself is your enforcement point, not your SOC.
CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code
.NET developers protecting high-value intellectual property in managed applications need CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code to raise the cost of runtime inspection and reverse engineering. The tool works by instrumenting IL at load time to detect and block common debugger and profiler attachments, making it substantially harder for attackers to step through code or extract logic. This is a free library with 304 GitHub stars, meaning you get community vetting at zero licensing cost. Skip this if your threat model assumes attackers have kernel-level access or you're running on platforms where managed code runs under full administrative control; anti-debugging alone doesn't stop determined actors with system privileges.
RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime.
Code to prevent a managed .NET debugger/profiler from working.
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Common questions about comparing Approov Runtime Application Self Protection vs CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code for your mobile app security needs.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..
CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code: Code to prevent a managed .NET debugger/profiler from working..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is developed by Approov. CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code is open-source with 304 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection and CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is Commercial while CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code is Free, CLR Anti-Debugger/Profiler Code is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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