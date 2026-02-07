Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is a commercial mobile app security tool by Approov. Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response is a commercial mobile app security tool by Build38. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection
Mobile security teams protecting APIs against credential stuffing and fake clients should pick Approov Runtime Application Self Protection for its app attestation and dynamic certificate pinning, which block MitM attacks without requiring manual certificate updates. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring, with SDKs spanning Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, React Native, and Flutter,rare breadth for runtime mobile defense. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-breach detection or you need broader endpoint visibility; Approov assumes the app itself is your enforcement point, not your SOC.
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response
Security teams protecting financial services or healthcare mobile apps will get the most from Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response because it detects and stops threats on the device itself rather than waiting for network signals, which matters when users are offline or on untrusted networks. The platform's support for PCI-MPoC and eIDAS 2 compliance, combined with cryptographic key management-as-a-service, means you're not bolting on separate HSM infrastructure to meet regulatory requirements. Skip this if you need threat response across web and desktop equally; Build38 is mobile-first and doesn't pretend otherwise.
RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime.
Mobile app threat intelligence platform with cloud-based detection & response
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Common questions about comparing Approov Runtime Application Self Protection vs Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response for your mobile app security needs.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..
Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response: Mobile app threat intelligence platform with cloud-based detection & response. built by Build38. Core capabilities include Real-time telemetry data streaming from mobile apps, Web-based security monitoring console (TraceBoard), Automated remote security responses and device attestation (DeviceAttest)..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection differentiates with App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks. Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response differentiates with Real-time telemetry data streaming from mobile apps, Web-based security monitoring console (TraceBoard), Automated remote security responses and device attestation (DeviceAttest).
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is developed by Approov. Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response is developed by Build38. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection and Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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