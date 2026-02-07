Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..

Build38 Threat Intelligence & Response: Mobile app threat intelligence platform with cloud-based detection & response. built by Build38. Core capabilities include Real-time telemetry data streaming from mobile apps, Web-based security monitoring console (TraceBoard), Automated remote security responses and device attestation (DeviceAttest)..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.