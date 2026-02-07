Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..

Build38 Active Hardening: AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization. built by Build38. Core capabilities include Cryptographic key-based app instance individualization, Device binding for mobile applications, Real-time security telemetry streaming and consolidation..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.