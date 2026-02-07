Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is a commercial mobile app security tool by Approov. Build38 Active Hardening is a commercial mobile app security tool by Build38. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection
Mobile security teams protecting APIs against credential stuffing and fake clients should pick Approov Runtime Application Self Protection for its app attestation and dynamic certificate pinning, which block MitM attacks without requiring manual certificate updates. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring, with SDKs spanning Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, React Native, and Flutter,rare breadth for runtime mobile defense. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-breach detection or you need broader endpoint visibility; Approov assumes the app itself is your enforcement point, not your SOC.
Security teams protecting high-value mobile apps against reverse engineering and credential theft will find Build38 Active Hardening's cryptographic instance individualization genuinely hard to replicate with off-the-shelf alternatives. Each app instance gets unique keys and device binding that make stolen binaries worthless, and the real-time telemetry feeds directly into continuous monitoring workflows across PR.CM. Skip this if your mobile footprint is small or if you need post-breach response capabilities; Build38 hardens the perimeter but doesn't investigate incidents.
RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime.
AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Approov Runtime Application Self Protection vs Build38 Active Hardening for your mobile app security needs.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..
Build38 Active Hardening: AI-driven mobile app hardening with cryptographic individualization. built by Build38. Core capabilities include Cryptographic key-based app instance individualization, Device binding for mobile applications, Real-time security telemetry streaming and consolidation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection differentiates with App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks. Build38 Active Hardening differentiates with Cryptographic key-based app instance individualization, Device binding for mobile applications, Real-time security telemetry streaming and consolidation.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is developed by Approov. Build38 Active Hardening is developed by Build38. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection and Build38 Active Hardening serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox