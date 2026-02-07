Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is a commercial mobile app security tool by Approov. APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection
Mobile security teams protecting APIs against credential stuffing and fake clients should pick Approov Runtime Application Self Protection for its app attestation and dynamic certificate pinning, which block MitM attacks without requiring manual certificate updates. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring, with SDKs spanning Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, React Native, and Flutter,rare breadth for runtime mobile defense. Skip this if your threat model centers on post-breach detection or you need broader endpoint visibility; Approov assumes the app itself is your enforcement point, not your SOC.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Approov Runtime Application Self Protection vs APPVISORY for your mobile app security needs.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection: RASP solution securing mobile apps and APIs across Android, iOS, and HarmonyOS at runtime. built by Approov. Core capabilities include App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks..
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection differentiates with App attestation to verify app authenticity and device integrity at runtime, Real-time threat intelligence on deployed apps and their operating environments, Dynamic certificate pinning with over-the-air updates to block MitM attacks. APPVISORY differentiates with Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection is developed by Approov. APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection integrates with Android - Kotlin/Retrofit, Android - Kotlin/OkHttp, Android - Java/Retrofit, Android - Java/OkHttp, Android - Java/Volley and 22 more. APPVISORY integrates with MobileIron, Microsoft Azure, VMware, Sophos, Citrix and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Approov Runtime Application Self Protection and APPVISORY serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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