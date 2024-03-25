Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppMon is a free mobile app security tool. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security researchers and red teamers who need to reverse-engineer app behavior without source code should reach for AppMon; its Frida-based framework intercepts system API calls at runtime, exposing what proprietary iOS and Android apps actually do versus what they claim. The 1,614 GitHub stars and active fork community mean you're inheriting real tooling that security teams have battle-tested in actual assessments. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; AppMon is a manual inspection tool that requires expertise to interpret what those API calls mean.
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)
Mid-market and enterprise teams securing mobile apps will find Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing unusually valuable because it validates runtime integrity controls that web-only DAST tools skip, including SSL pinning, root detection, and encryption analysis across both platforms. The compliance scoring against OWASP, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks maps directly to audit readiness without separate assessment work. Skip this if your app portfolio is purely web-based or if you need integrated SAST; Quixxi is specifically built for mobile-first security programs.
AppMon is a Frida-based automated framework for monitoring and tampering with system API calls across macOS, iOS, and Android applications.
DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning
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Common questions about comparing AppMon vs Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for your mobile app security needs.
AppMon: AppMon is a Frida-based automated framework for monitoring and tampering with system API calls across macOS, iOS, and Android applications..
Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppMon is open-source with 1,614 GitHub stars. Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppMon and Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Dynamic Analysis, Android Security, IOS. Key differences: AppMon is Free while Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) is Commercial, AppMon is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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