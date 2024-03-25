AppMon: AppMon is a Frida-based automated framework for monitoring and tampering with system API calls across macOS, iOS, and Android applications..

Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.