Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppMon is a free mobile app security tool. class-dump is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security researchers and red teamers who need to reverse-engineer app behavior without source code should reach for AppMon; its Frida-based framework intercepts system API calls at runtime, exposing what proprietary iOS and Android apps actually do versus what they claim. The 1,614 GitHub stars and active fork community mean you're inheriting real tooling that security teams have battle-tested in actual assessments. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; AppMon is a manual inspection tool that requires expertise to interpret what those API calls mean.
iOS security researchers and reverse engineers who need to inspect proprietary app binaries will find class-dump indispensable; it's the only free tool that reliably extracts Objective-C class hierarchies and method signatures from compiled apps without requiring source code or jailbreaking. The utility has been stable across iOS versions for over a decade, making it a standard in mobile penetration testing workflows. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or runtime hooking; class-dump is purely a static analysis instrument that shows you what's there, not what's exploitable.
AppMon is a Frida-based automated framework for monitoring and tampering with system API calls across macOS, iOS, and Android applications.
A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations.
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Common questions about comparing AppMon vs class-dump for your mobile app security needs.
AppMon: AppMon is a Frida-based automated framework for monitoring and tampering with system API calls across macOS, iOS, and Android applications..
class-dump: A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppMon and class-dump serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Mac Os. Key differences: AppMon is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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