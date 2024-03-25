AppMon

Mobile security researchers and red teamers who need to reverse-engineer app behavior without source code should reach for AppMon; its Frida-based framework intercepts system API calls at runtime, exposing what proprietary iOS and Android apps actually do versus what they claim. The 1,614 GitHub stars and active fork community mean you're inheriting real tooling that security teams have battle-tested in actual assessments. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; AppMon is a manual inspection tool that requires expertise to interpret what those API calls mean.