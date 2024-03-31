Application Gateway is a free next-generation firewalls tool. BLOKWORX SNPR is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by BLOKWORX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams running multi-region cloud applications on Azure will get the most from Application Gateway because its native integration with Azure infrastructure eliminates the latency and complexity of bolted-on WAF solutions. It handles Layer 7 load balancing with built-in DDoS protection across Microsoft's global backbone, and the free tier removes budget friction for teams testing WAF capabilities before scaling. Skip this if you need a vendor-agnostic WAF that ports easily to AWS or GCP; Application Gateway is tightly coupled to Azure and doesn't play well outside that ecosystem.
SMBs and early mid-market companies that lack internal security operations will see immediate value in BLOKWORX SNPR's US-based 24/7 SOC handling detection, alerting, and incident response; this outsourced model eliminates the need to staff a security team from day one. The vendor's coverage of RS.MA and RS.MI functions alongside continuous monitoring (DE.CM) means actual incident containment happens during business hours when you're sleeping. Skip this if you have analysts on staff already or need deep integration with your existing SIEM; BLOKWORX is purpose-built to *replace* that burden, not enhance it.
Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance.
Fully managed NGFW service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for SMBs.
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Common questions about comparing Application Gateway vs BLOKWORX SNPR for your next-generation firewalls needs.
Application Gateway: Load-balancing solution by Microsoft Azure with global infrastructure and financial guidance..
BLOKWORX SNPR: Fully managed NGFW service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for SMBs. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 US-based SOC monitoring and incident response, Firewall event monitoring, alerting, and reporting, Secure remote access via GlobalProtect VPN..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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