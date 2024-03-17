Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appland Downloader is a free mobile app security tool. BeVigil is a commercial mobile app security tool by BeVigil. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security researchers and mobile app analysts who need to automate APK acquisition for bulk testing will find Appland Downloader useful; it strips friction from the download workflow via npm, eliminating manual portal clicks across dozens of apps. The free pricing and command-line interface make it practical for resource-constrained security teams running their own testing pipelines. This is not a replacement for interactive analysis platforms; if your team needs dynamic instrumentation, decompilation, or threat intelligence baked into the same tool, you'll outgrow the downloader quickly.
A command-line tool for downloading Android APK files from the Appland platform via npm installation.
Security search engine for scanning & risk-scoring mobile apps.
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Common questions about comparing Appland Downloader vs BeVigil for your mobile app security needs.
Appland Downloader: A command-line tool for downloading Android APK files from the Appland platform via npm installation..
BeVigil: Security search engine for scanning & risk-scoring mobile apps. built by BeVigil. Core capabilities include App risk scoring based on metadata and code analysis, Mobile app metadata search (package name, developer email, permissions, etc.), In-app code browsing and search for API keys and regex patterns..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appland Downloader and BeVigil serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Key differences: Appland Downloader is Free while BeVigil is Commercial, Appland Downloader is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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