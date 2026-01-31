Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform because it catches binary-level vulnerabilities before apps hit app stores, not after user reports surface them. Real-device DAST testing and StoreKnox monitoring for counterfeit apps across app stores address supply chain risks that NIST ID.RA and GV.SC explicitly require you to map; the automated CI/CD integration means developers see feedback on the same day they commit code. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or if you need native web application scanning; Appknox's strength is narrowly focused on mobile.
Security researchers and penetration testers evaluating Android and iOS apps will find Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) indispensable for runtime instrumentation; FRIDA's capability to hook and modify app behavior in real time reveals vulnerabilities that static analysis misses entirely. The free, GitHub-native distribution (2,980 stars) means zero procurement friction and immediate access to an active community maintaining payloads across both platforms. Skip this if your team needs automated mobile scanning with remediation guidance or CI/CD integration; RMS demands hands-on expertise and manual analysis to extract value.
Unified mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime.
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Common questions about comparing Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform vs Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform: Unified mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS): Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform is developed by Appknox. Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is open-source with 2,980 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform and Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Key differences: Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform is Commercial while Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is Free, Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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