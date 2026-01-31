Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform because it catches binary-level vulnerabilities before apps hit app stores, not after user reports surface them. Real-device DAST testing and StoreKnox monitoring for counterfeit apps across app stores address supply chain risks that NIST ID.RA and GV.SC explicitly require you to map; the automated CI/CD integration means developers see feedback on the same day they commit code. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or if you need native web application scanning; Appknox's strength is narrowly focused on mobile.
Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security
Enterprise security teams shipping high-value mobile applications will get the most from Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security because it bundles vulnerability scanning with anti-tampering and anti-piracy controls that prevent both reverse-engineering and runtime compromise. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.AA assessment of mobile-specific risks, which most general-purpose application security tools skip entirely. Skip this if your organization uses iOS-only distribution or needs post-breach forensics; Quixxi's strength is prevention and intellectual property hardening, not incident response.
Unified mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
Mobile app security platform for enterprises across multiple industries
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Common questions about comparing Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform vs Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform: Unified mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security: Mobile app security platform for enterprises across multiple industries. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for mobile applications, Real-time threat monitoring and alerting, Code obfuscation for intellectual property protection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform differentiates with Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection. Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for mobile applications, Real-time threat monitoring and alerting, Code obfuscation for intellectual property protection.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform is developed by Appknox. Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform and Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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