Appknox Unified Vulnerability Platform: Unified mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..

Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security: Mobile app security platform for enterprises across multiple industries. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for mobile applications, Real-time threat monitoring and alerting, Code obfuscation for intellectual property protection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.