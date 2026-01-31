Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox Secure App is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. XGuardian XARA Security Scanner is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Secure App if your release pipeline lacks mobile-specific testing; its binary-based SAST catches vulnerabilities before code review and real-device DAST runs against your actual app behavior, not an emulator. The platform maps findings directly to GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA controls, eliminating compliance translation work for regulated verticals. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or you're looking for a web-first SAST tool that happens to support mobile; Appknox's strength is depth in iOS and Android, not breadth across application types.
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner
MacOS development teams shipping client apps need XGuardian XARA Security Scanner because it catches the three attack vectors that static analysis misses: URL scheme hijacking, Bundle ID spoofing, and keychain theft. Free pricing with 43 GitHub stars signals it's built by practitioners who understand the specific gaps in macOS app signing and entitlements enforcement. Skip this if you're looking for runtime behavioral analysis or cross-platform mobile coverage; XARA is pre-deployment scanning only.
AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks.
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Common questions about comparing Appknox Secure App vs XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Secure App: AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner: XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox Secure App and XGuardian XARA Security Scanner serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Appknox Secure App is Commercial while XGuardian XARA Security Scanner is Free, XGuardian XARA Security Scanner is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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