Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox Secure App is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. StaDynA is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Secure App if your release pipeline lacks mobile-specific testing; its binary-based SAST catches vulnerabilities before code review and real-device DAST runs against your actual app behavior, not an emulator. The platform maps findings directly to GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA controls, eliminating compliance translation work for regulated verticals. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or you're looking for a web-first SAST tool that happens to support mobile; Appknox's strength is depth in iOS and Android, not breadth across application types.
Mobile app security teams defending against dynamic code update attacks will find StaDynA's static-dynamic hybrid analysis essential where competitors offer only one approach. The tool is free and maintained on GitHub, making it accessible for teams that can't justify commercial mobile security spending but need to close the gap on runtime code injection. Skip this if your org needs automated remediation workflows or integration with enterprise MDM platforms; StaDynA is a testing and analysis tool for engineers, not an operational control layer.
AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features.
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Common questions about comparing Appknox Secure App vs StaDynA for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Secure App: AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
StaDynA: StaDynA is a system supporting security app analysis in the presence of dynamic code update features..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox Secure App and StaDynA serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Key differences: Appknox Secure App is Commercial while StaDynA is Free, StaDynA is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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