Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox Secure App is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. StaCoAn is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Secure App if your release pipeline lacks mobile-specific testing; its binary-based SAST catches vulnerabilities before code review and real-device DAST runs against your actual app behavior, not an emulator. The platform maps findings directly to GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA controls, eliminating compliance translation work for regulated verticals. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or you're looking for a web-first SAST tool that happens to support mobile; Appknox's strength is depth in iOS and Android, not breadth across application types.
Mobile app security teams with limited budgets should pick StaCoAn for its zero-cost entry into static analysis without sacrificing core vulnerability detection across iOS and Android codebases. The 854 GitHub stars and active community maintenance signal sustained real-world use, particularly where development teams need to shift left without vendor licensing friction. This is not the tool for organizations that require integration with enterprise CI/CD orchestration or demand vendor SLAs; StaCoAn excels when your constraint is developer adoption and code-level visibility, not platform consolidation.
AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Appknox Secure App vs StaCoAn for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Secure App: AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
StaCoAn: StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox Secure App is developed by Appknox. StaCoAn is open-source with 854 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox Secure App and StaCoAn serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Appknox Secure App is Commercial while StaCoAn is Free, StaCoAn is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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