Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox Secure App is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security is a commercial mobile app security tool by quixxi. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Secure App if your release pipeline lacks mobile-specific testing; its binary-based SAST catches vulnerabilities before code review and real-device DAST runs against your actual app behavior, not an emulator. The platform maps findings directly to GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA controls, eliminating compliance translation work for regulated verticals. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or you're looking for a web-first SAST tool that happens to support mobile; Appknox's strength is depth in iOS and Android, not breadth across application types.
Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security
Enterprise security teams shipping high-value mobile applications will get the most from Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security because it bundles vulnerability scanning with anti-tampering and anti-piracy controls that prevent both reverse-engineering and runtime compromise. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.AA assessment of mobile-specific risks, which most general-purpose application security tools skip entirely. Skip this if your organization uses iOS-only distribution or needs post-breach forensics; Quixxi's strength is prevention and intellectual property hardening, not incident response.
AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
Mobile app security platform for enterprises across multiple industries
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Appknox Secure App vs Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Secure App: AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security: Mobile app security platform for enterprises across multiple industries. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for mobile applications, Real-time threat monitoring and alerting, Code obfuscation for intellectual property protection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox Secure App differentiates with Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection. Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for mobile applications, Real-time threat monitoring and alerting, Code obfuscation for intellectual property protection.
Appknox Secure App is developed by Appknox. Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security is developed by quixxi. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox Secure App and Quixxi Enterprise Mobile App Security serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox