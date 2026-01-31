Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Secure App if your release pipeline lacks mobile-specific testing; its binary-based SAST catches vulnerabilities before code review and real-device DAST runs against your actual app behavior, not an emulator. The platform maps findings directly to GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA controls, eliminating compliance translation work for regulated verticals. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or you're looking for a web-first SAST tool that happens to support mobile; Appknox's strength is depth in iOS and Android, not breadth across application types.

NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management

Mobile app security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management when privacy risk and data exfiltration are bigger threats than traditional vulnerabilities; its privacy detection and data security assessment actually surface what regulators care about, not just CVE counts. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.DS thoroughly, meaning you get both risk understanding and data-focused remediation guidance in one workflow. Skip this if your apps are web-first or if you need deep integration with your existing SAST pipeline; NowSecure is purpose-built for mobile, which means it won't stretch convincingly into your broader AppSec toolchain.