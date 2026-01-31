Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox Secure App is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Secure App if your release pipeline lacks mobile-specific testing; its binary-based SAST catches vulnerabilities before code review and real-device DAST runs against your actual app behavior, not an emulator. The platform maps findings directly to GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA controls, eliminating compliance translation work for regulated verticals. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or you're looking for a web-first SAST tool that happens to support mobile; Appknox's strength is depth in iOS and Android, not breadth across application types.
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management
Mobile app security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management when privacy risk and data exfiltration are bigger threats than traditional vulnerabilities; its privacy detection and data security assessment actually surface what regulators care about, not just CVE counts. The platform covers ID.RA and PR.DS thoroughly, meaning you get both risk understanding and data-focused remediation guidance in one workflow. Skip this if your apps are web-first or if you need deep integration with your existing SAST pipeline; NowSecure is purpose-built for mobile, which means it won't stretch convincingly into your broader AppSec toolchain.
AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
Mobile app risk management platform for data security and privacy testing
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Common questions about comparing Appknox Secure App vs NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Secure App: AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management: Mobile app risk management platform for data security and privacy testing. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Mobile app security scanning, Data security risk assessment, Privacy risk detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox Secure App differentiates with Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management differentiates with Mobile app security scanning, Data security risk assessment, Privacy risk detection.
Appknox Secure App is developed by Appknox. NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management is developed by NowSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox Secure App and NowSecure Mobile App Risk Management serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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