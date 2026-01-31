Appknox Secure App

Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Secure App if your release pipeline lacks mobile-specific testing; its binary-based SAST catches vulnerabilities before code review and real-device DAST runs against your actual app behavior, not an emulator. The platform maps findings directly to GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA controls, eliminating compliance translation work for regulated verticals. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or you're looking for a web-first SAST tool that happens to support mobile; Appknox's strength is depth in iOS and Android, not breadth across application types.