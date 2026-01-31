Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox Secure App is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is a commercial mobile app security tool by Codesecure Solutions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Secure App if your release pipeline lacks mobile-specific testing; its binary-based SAST catches vulnerabilities before code review and real-device DAST runs against your actual app behavior, not an emulator. The platform maps findings directly to GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA controls, eliminating compliance translation work for regulated verticals. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or you're looking for a web-first SAST tool that happens to support mobile; Appknox's strength is depth in iOS and Android, not breadth across application types.
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit
SMB and mid-market teams shipping mobile apps faster than they can secure them will find real value in Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit because it combines static and dynamic analysis with actual penetration testing in a single on-premises engine, cutting the vendor fragmentation most shops deal with. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.PS functions through its encryption assessment and source code review for hardcoded secrets and insecure APIs, meaning you get both the scan and the compliance narrative. Skip this if you need cloud-native deployment or managed services; on-premises only means your security team owns the operational overhead.
AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting.
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Common questions about comparing Appknox Secure App vs Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Secure App: AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit: Mobile app security audit covering code review, DAST, SAST, and pentesting. built by Codesecure Solutions. Core capabilities include Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs)..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox Secure App differentiates with Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection. Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit differentiates with Authentication and authorization review, Data encryption assessment (in transit and at rest), Source code review for vulnerabilities (e.g., hardcoded secrets, insecure APIs).
Appknox Secure App is developed by Appknox. Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit is developed by Codesecure Solutions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox Secure App and Codesecure Mobile App Security Audit serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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