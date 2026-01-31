Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox Secure App is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Secure App if your release pipeline lacks mobile-specific testing; its binary-based SAST catches vulnerabilities before code review and real-device DAST runs against your actual app behavior, not an emulator. The platform maps findings directly to GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA controls, eliminating compliance translation work for regulated verticals. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or you're looking for a web-first SAST tool that happens to support mobile; Appknox's strength is depth in iOS and Android, not breadth across application types.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Appknox Secure App vs APPVISORY for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Secure App: AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox Secure App differentiates with Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection. APPVISORY differentiates with Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection.
Appknox Secure App is developed by Appknox. APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox Secure App and APPVISORY serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover App Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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