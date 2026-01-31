Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox Secure App is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appknox. AppSweep is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox Secure App if your release pipeline lacks mobile-specific testing; its binary-based SAST catches vulnerabilities before code review and real-device DAST runs against your actual app behavior, not an emulator. The platform maps findings directly to GDPR, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA controls, eliminating compliance translation work for regulated verticals. Skip this if your mobile footprint is minimal or you're looking for a web-first SAST tool that happens to support mobile; Appknox's strength is depth in iOS and Android, not breadth across application types.
Android development teams building consumer apps need AppSweep to catch permission abuse and hardcoded credentials before release; it's free and runs in CI/CD without slowing builds. The tool analyzes compiled APKs directly, meaning you test what ships rather than source code abstractions, and catches real exploitation paths that static scanners miss. Skip this if you're managing a portfolio of iOS, web, and Android apps and want one tool across platforms; AppSweep is Android-only and won't help you govern your entire mobile surface.
AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing
An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues.
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Common questions about comparing Appknox Secure App vs AppSweep for your mobile app security needs.
Appknox Secure App: AI-powered mobile app security platform with SAST, DAST, and API testing. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based static application security testing (SAST), Real device dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security testing and threat detection..
AppSweep: An open-source tool for detecting and analyzing Android apps' vulnerabilities and security issues..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox Secure App and AppSweep serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Appknox Secure App is Commercial while AppSweep is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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