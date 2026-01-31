Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Appknox. Syft is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox SBOM because it generates SBOMs directly from compiled binaries, catching hidden dependencies and outdated libraries that source-based tools miss. The tool maps to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC, meaning you get both complete asset visibility and supply chain risk context without waiting for developer cooperation on source code access. Skip this if your primary concern is web application scanning or you need deep SAST integration across your entire codebase; Appknox is built specifically for the mobile attack surface.
DevOps and platform teams building container pipelines need Syft because its CLI-first design integrates directly into CI/CD without adding orchestration overhead. The tool has 7,581 GitHub stars and is actively maintained by Anchore, meaning you get a free, battle-tested SBOM generator that works offline and handles both OCI images and filesystems without vendor lock-in. Skip this if your team expects a UI, policy enforcement, or vulnerability intelligence bundled in; Syft generates the bill of materials and stops there, leaving remediation to your existing tools.
Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis
A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems.
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Common questions about comparing Appknox SBOM vs Syft for your software composition analysis needs.
Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..
Syft: A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox SBOM is developed by Appknox. Syft is open-source with 7,581 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox SBOM and Syft serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM. Key differences: Appknox SBOM is Commercial while Syft is Free, Syft is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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