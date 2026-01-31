Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..

Syft: A CLI tool and Go library for generating a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from container images and filesystems..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.