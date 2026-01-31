Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Appknox. Snyk Evo Discovery is a free software composition analysis tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox SBOM because it generates SBOMs directly from compiled binaries, catching hidden dependencies and outdated libraries that source-based tools miss. The tool maps to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC, meaning you get both complete asset visibility and supply chain risk context without waiting for developer cooperation on source code access. Skip this if your primary concern is web application scanning or you need deep SAST integration across your entire codebase; Appknox is built specifically for the mobile attack surface.
Security and platform engineering leaders managing AI-heavy codebases need Snyk Evo Discovery because it's the only free tool that actually inventories what's already running in your repos,AI models, agents, datasets, and plugins,before you can govern it. The local scanning model means no code leaves your environment, and the API access lets you wire discovery into existing CI/CD gates without rip-and-replace. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet adopted LLMs or agentic workflows at scale; you're paying attention too early.
Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis
Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM.
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Common questions about comparing Appknox SBOM vs Snyk Evo Discovery for your software composition analysis needs.
Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..
Snyk Evo Discovery: Scans repos to inventory AI models, agents, datasets & plugins for AI-BOM. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Local repository scanning, AI component discovery, AI Bill of Materials generation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox SBOM differentiates with Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions. Snyk Evo Discovery differentiates with Local repository scanning, AI component discovery, AI Bill of Materials generation.
Appknox SBOM is developed by Appknox. Snyk Evo Discovery is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox SBOM and Snyk Evo Discovery serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, SBOM. Key differences: Appknox SBOM is Commercial while Snyk Evo Discovery is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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