Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appknox SBOM is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Appknox. Codenotary Trustcenter is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Codenotary. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile security teams shipping iOS and Android apps need Appknox SBOM because it generates SBOMs directly from compiled binaries, catching hidden dependencies and outdated libraries that source-based tools miss. The tool maps to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC, meaning you get both complete asset visibility and supply chain risk context without waiting for developer cooperation on source code access. Skip this if your primary concern is web application scanning or you need deep SAST integration across your entire codebase; Appknox is built specifically for the mobile attack surface.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building supply chain security programs should start with Codenotary Trustcenter if SBOM management and runtime component trust are your immediate friction points. The tool's real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis and continuous re-evaluation at rest and runtime directly address GV.SC supply chain risk management, and the ability to track artifacts across billions of items means you won't outgrow it as your dependency graph explodes. Skip this if you need mature vulnerability remediation workflows or vendor risk intelligence at the depth that larger incumbents provide; Trustcenter is strongest on attestation and artifact provenance, weaker on the business context around your third-party software vendors.
Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis
AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Appknox SBOM vs Codenotary Trustcenter for your software composition analysis needs.
Appknox SBOM: Binary-based SBOM generation for mobile apps with vulnerability analysis. built by Appknox. Core capabilities include Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions..
Codenotary Trustcenter: AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement. built by Codenotary. Core capabilities include SBOM import, export, and generation across multiple formats, Real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis, Artifact and component tracking across billions of items..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appknox SBOM differentiates with Binary-based SBOM generation for iOS and Android applications, Automated component and library vulnerability detection, Identification of outdated library and framework versions. Codenotary Trustcenter differentiates with SBOM import, export, and generation across multiple formats, Real-time risk scoring with reachability analysis, Artifact and component tracking across billions of items.
Appknox SBOM is developed by Appknox. Codenotary Trustcenter is developed by Codenotary. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appknox SBOM and Codenotary Trustcenter serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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