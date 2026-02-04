Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. XGuardian XARA Security Scanner is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM
Security teams protecting consumer-facing mobile apps need to stop treating mobile threats as a mobile problem and start treating them as a fraud and account takeover problem, which is exactly where Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM sits. The platform detects 400+ attack vectors across Android and iOS with AI-driven fraud signals and autonomous SecOps reporting, covering the full fraud-to-malware spectrum without requiring SDK integration or infrastructure changes. This is strongest for mid-market and enterprise teams with dedicated mobile security budgets; smaller teams without existing threat intelligence infrastructure may struggle to operationalize the historical dataset and API-first architecture.
MacOS development teams shipping client apps need XGuardian XARA Security Scanner because it catches the three attack vectors that static analysis misses: URL scheme hijacking, Bundle ID spoofing, and keychain theft. Free pricing with 43 GitHub stars signals it's built by practitioners who understand the specific gaps in macOS app signing and entitlements enforcement. Skip this if you're looking for runtime behavioral analysis or cross-platform mobile coverage; XARA is pre-deployment scanning only.
AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security.
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks.
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Common questions about comparing Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM vs XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..
XGuardian XARA Security Scanner: XGuardian XARA Security Scanner for OSX with URL scheme, Bundle ID, and keychain hijack checks..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM and XGuardian XARA Security Scanner serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is Commercial while XGuardian XARA Security Scanner is Free, XGuardian XARA Security Scanner is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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