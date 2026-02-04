Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. StaCoAn is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM
Security teams protecting consumer-facing mobile apps need to stop treating mobile threats as a mobile problem and start treating them as a fraud and account takeover problem, which is exactly where Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM sits. The platform detects 400+ attack vectors across Android and iOS with AI-driven fraud signals and autonomous SecOps reporting, covering the full fraud-to-malware spectrum without requiring SDK integration or infrastructure changes. This is strongest for mid-market and enterprise teams with dedicated mobile security budgets; smaller teams without existing threat intelligence infrastructure may struggle to operationalize the historical dataset and API-first architecture.
Mobile app security teams with limited budgets should pick StaCoAn for its zero-cost entry into static analysis without sacrificing core vulnerability detection across iOS and Android codebases. The 854 GitHub stars and active community maintenance signal sustained real-world use, particularly where development teams need to shift left without vendor licensing friction. This is not the tool for organizations that require integration with enterprise CI/CD orchestration or demand vendor SLAs; StaCoAn excels when your constraint is developer adoption and code-level visibility, not platform consolidation.
AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security.
StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM vs StaCoAn for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..
StaCoAn: StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is developed by Appdome. StaCoAn is open-source with 854 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM and StaCoAn serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is Commercial while StaCoAn is Free, StaCoAn is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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