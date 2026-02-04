Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. class-dump is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM
Security teams protecting consumer-facing mobile apps need to stop treating mobile threats as a mobile problem and start treating them as a fraud and account takeover problem, which is exactly where Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM sits. The platform detects 400+ attack vectors across Android and iOS with AI-driven fraud signals and autonomous SecOps reporting, covering the full fraud-to-malware spectrum without requiring SDK integration or infrastructure changes. This is strongest for mid-market and enterprise teams with dedicated mobile security budgets; smaller teams without existing threat intelligence infrastructure may struggle to operationalize the historical dataset and API-first architecture.
iOS security researchers and reverse engineers who need to inspect proprietary app binaries will find class-dump indispensable; it's the only free tool that reliably extracts Objective-C class hierarchies and method signatures from compiled apps without requiring source code or jailbreaking. The utility has been stable across iOS versions for over a decade, making it a standard in mobile penetration testing workflows. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or runtime hooking; class-dump is purely a static analysis instrument that shows you what's there, not what's exploitable.
AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security.
A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations.
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Common questions about comparing Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM vs class-dump for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..
class-dump: A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM and class-dump serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is Commercial while class-dump is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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