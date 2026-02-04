Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. APPVISORY is a commercial mobile app security tool by APPVISORY. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting consumer-facing mobile apps need to stop treating mobile threats as a mobile problem and start treating them as a fraud and account takeover problem, which is exactly where Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM sits. The platform detects 400+ attack vectors across Android and iOS with AI-driven fraud signals and autonomous SecOps reporting, covering the full fraud-to-malware spectrum without requiring SDK integration or infrastructure changes. This is strongest for mid-market and enterprise teams with dedicated mobile security budgets; smaller teams without existing threat intelligence infrastructure may struggle to operationalize the historical dataset and API-first architecture.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing both third-party and internal mobile apps will get the most from APPVISORY because it combines static and dynamic analysis with behavioral pattern recognition that catches risky apps other scanners miss, including advanced threats like Pegasus spyware. The platform scores across ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles risk assessment and continuous monitoring effectively, and its app shielding capability lets you harden binaries before deployment rather than just identifying problems. Skip this if your organization uses mostly web-based SaaS or runs a single-platform mobile strategy; APPVISORY's value compounds with complexity and scale.
AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security.
Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM vs APPVISORY for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..
APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM differentiates with Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit. APPVISORY differentiates with Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM is developed by Appdome. APPVISORY is developed by APPVISORY. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM integrates with SIEM platforms, Fraud detection engines, Threat analytics platforms, Android Studio, Java and 11 more. APPVISORY integrates with MobileIron, Microsoft Azure, VMware, Sophos, Citrix and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM and APPVISORY serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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