Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM: AI-driven Extended Threat Management platform for Android and iOS mobile app security. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and monitoring for 400+ mobile attack vectors, SecOps Agent: agentic AI engine generating autonomous SecOps Reports, Threat Views™: analytics-grade data visualization and investigation toolkit..

APPVISORY: Mobile app risk management platform with static & dynamic analysis. built by APPVISORY. Core capabilities include Static and dynamic mobile app analysis, Automated real-time vulnerability identification, Virus and malware detection..

Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.