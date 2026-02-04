Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Appdome IDAnchor™ is a commercial mobile app security tool by Appdome. class-dump is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams defending against account takeovers and synthetic identity fraud need Appdome IDAnchor™ because it anchors trust to the device itself rather than relying on passwords or behavioral signals alone, making it nearly impossible for attackers to move stolen credentials across devices. The immutable device ID chain of trust combined with 400+ real-time threat signals detects deepfakes, spyware, and bot activity without requiring SDK integration, which matters when you're managing hundreds of apps across multiple teams. Skip this if you need a broader identity platform handling on-premises infrastructure or legacy web authentication; IDAnchor™ is mobile-first and cloud-only.
iOS security researchers and reverse engineers who need to inspect proprietary app binaries will find class-dump indispensable; it's the only free tool that reliably extracts Objective-C class hierarchies and method signatures from compiled apps without requiring source code or jailbreaking. The utility has been stable across iOS versions for over a decade, making it a standard in mobile penetration testing workflows. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or runtime hooking; class-dump is purely a static analysis instrument that shows you what's there, not what's exploitable.
Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK
A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations.
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Common questions about comparing Appdome IDAnchor™ vs class-dump for your mobile app security needs.
Appdome IDAnchor™: Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK. built by Appdome. Core capabilities include OS-independent immutable Mobile Device ID, Install ID, Release ID, and Workspace ID chain of trust, 400+ real-time identity threat signals detecting fraud, bots, deepfakes, spyware, and account takeovers, Device Binding linking user accounts to specific trusted mobile devices..
class-dump: A command-line utility for examining Objective-C runtime information in Mach-O files and generating class declarations..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Appdome IDAnchor™ and class-dump serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools. Key differences: Appdome IDAnchor™ is Commercial while class-dump is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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