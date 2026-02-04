Appdome IDAnchor™: Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK. built by Appdome. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include OS-independent immutable Mobile Device ID, Install ID, Release ID, and Workspace ID chain of trust, 400+ real-time identity threat signals detecting fraud, bots, deepfakes, spyware, and account takeovers, Device Binding linking user accounts to specific trusted mobile devices..

Aurva Identity Security - AccessIQ: Identity security platform for access monitoring and threat detection. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity security monitoring, Access activity monitoring, Identity threat detection..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.