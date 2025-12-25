AppCheck SPA Scanner: DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React)..

Quixxi Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST): DAST solution for mobile and web app security testing and vulnerability scanning. built by quixxi. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing for mobile and web apps, SSL pinning validation, Root detection validation..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.