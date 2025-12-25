AppCheck SPA Scanner: DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React)..

Intruder Web Application Scanning: DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated scanning for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Checks for 75+ application vulnerabilities, 140,000+ infrastructure security checks..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.