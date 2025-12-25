Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Intruder Web Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Intruder. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams securing modern frontend applications built on React, Vue, or Angular need AppCheck SPA Scanner because its event-based crawler actually navigates SPAs the way users do, catching authorization flaws and IDORs that traditional DAST misses on client-heavy apps. The tool handles scripted authentication including TOTP and multi-domain scanning across frontend and backend interactions, covering OWASP categories and 100,000+ CVEs without framework lock-in. Skip this if your application portfolio is primarily server-rendered monoliths or you need extensive SIEM integration; AppCheck's integrations lean toward CI/CD tooling like TeamCity and Jira rather than security operations platforms.
Intruder Web Application Scanning
Startups and mid-market teams with limited AppSec headcount should use Intruder Web Application Scanning because the 24/7 automatic scanning and business-impact prioritization eliminate the manual triage work that makes DAST programs fail in small orgs. Seventy-five vulnerability types plus 140,000 infrastructure checks mean you're catching real issues without needing a dedicated researcher to interpret results. Skip this if your primary concern is API security at scale; the tool handles APIs competently through schema upload, but native API-first vendors will give you better coverage on GraphQL and async patterns.
DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology
DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AppCheck SPA Scanner vs Intruder Web Application Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck SPA Scanner: DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React)..
Intruder Web Application Scanning: DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated scanning for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Checks for 75+ application vulnerabilities, 140,000+ infrastructure security checks..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck SPA Scanner differentiates with Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React). Intruder Web Application Scanning differentiates with Automated scanning for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Checks for 75+ application vulnerabilities, 140,000+ infrastructure security checks.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Intruder Web Application Scanning is developed by Intruder. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck SPA Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Intruder Web Application Scanning integrates with Jira, GitHub, Azure DevOps, Slack. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck SPA Scanner and Intruder Web Application Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, XSS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox