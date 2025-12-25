Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams securing modern frontend applications built on React, Vue, or Angular need AppCheck SPA Scanner because its event-based crawler actually navigates SPAs the way users do, catching authorization flaws and IDORs that traditional DAST misses on client-heavy apps. The tool handles scripted authentication including TOTP and multi-domain scanning across frontend and backend interactions, covering OWASP categories and 100,000+ CVEs without framework lock-in. Skip this if your application portfolio is primarily server-rendered monoliths or you need extensive SIEM integration; AppCheck's integrations lean toward CI/CD tooling like TeamCity and Jira rather than security operations platforms.
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck SPA Scanner vs ImmuniWeb® Neuron for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck SPA Scanner: DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React)..
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck SPA Scanner differentiates with Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React). ImmuniWeb® Neuron differentiates with AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is developed by AppCheck. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck SPA Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. ImmuniWeb® Neuron integrates with GitHub, Azure Pipelines, GitLab, Jenkins, Jira and 9 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck SPA Scanner and ImmuniWeb® Neuron serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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