Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Halo Security Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Halo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams securing modern frontend applications built on React, Vue, or Angular need AppCheck SPA Scanner because its event-based crawler actually navigates SPAs the way users do, catching authorization flaws and IDORs that traditional DAST misses on client-heavy apps. The tool handles scripted authentication including TOTP and multi-domain scanning across frontend and backend interactions, covering OWASP categories and 100,000+ CVEs without framework lock-in. Skip this if your application portfolio is primarily server-rendered monoliths or you need extensive SIEM integration; AppCheck's integrations lean toward CI/CD tooling like TeamCity and Jira rather than security operations platforms.
Halo Security Application Scanning
Startups and mid-market teams running lean AppSec programs should start here if you need DAST without the operational overhead. Halo Security Application Scanning detects OWASP Top 10 and SANS CWE Top 25 vulnerabilities in production-safe conditions, agentless, with scheduled scanning and real-time alerts that route to Slack or email; it covers the detection half of the NIST CSF 2.0 picture thoroughly but doesn't touch remediation workflows or threat intelligence integration. Skip this if you're already running a mature AppSec pipeline with tight CI/CD integration requirements or need SAST coverage alongside dynamic testing.
DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology
DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck SPA Scanner vs Halo Security Application Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck SPA Scanner: DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React)..
Halo Security Application Scanning: DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection, SQL Injection detection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) detection..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck SPA Scanner differentiates with Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React). Halo Security Application Scanning differentiates with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection, SQL Injection detection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) detection.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Halo Security Application Scanning is developed by Halo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck SPA Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Halo Security Application Scanning integrates with Slack, Email. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck SPA Scanner and Halo Security Application Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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