Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Greenbone Web App Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Greenbone AG. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams securing modern frontend applications built on React, Vue, or Angular need AppCheck SPA Scanner because its event-based crawler actually navigates SPAs the way users do, catching authorization flaws and IDORs that traditional DAST misses on client-heavy apps. The tool handles scripted authentication including TOTP and multi-domain scanning across frontend and backend interactions, covering OWASP categories and 100,000+ CVEs without framework lock-in. Skip this if your application portfolio is primarily server-rendered monoliths or you need extensive SIEM integration; AppCheck's integrations lean toward CI/CD tooling like TeamCity and Jira rather than security operations platforms.
Mid-market and SMB security teams with manual remediation capacity should pick Greenbone Web App Scanning for its black-box testing approach that catches configuration and business logic flaws that signature-based scanners miss. The service includes manual validation of findings and proof-of-concept demonstrations, which cuts down on false positives and speeds developer triage. Skip this if your team expects fully automated remediation workflows or needs to scan APIs and microservices at scale; Greenbone's strength is in traditional web application coverage, not modern distributed architectures.
DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology
Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck SPA Scanner vs Greenbone Web App Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck SPA Scanner: DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React)..
Greenbone Web App Scanning: Managed web app security scanning service covering OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Greenbone AG. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck SPA Scanner differentiates with Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React). Greenbone Web App Scanning differentiates with OWASP Top 10 vulnerability testing, Black box web application testing, Manual validation of security findings.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Greenbone Web App Scanning is developed by Greenbone AG. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck SPA Scanner and Greenbone Web App Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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