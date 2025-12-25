Teams securing modern frontend applications built on React, Vue, or Angular need AppCheck SPA Scanner because its event-based crawler actually navigates SPAs the way users do, catching authorization flaws and IDORs that traditional DAST misses on client-heavy apps. The tool handles scripted authentication including TOTP and multi-domain scanning across frontend and backend interactions, covering OWASP categories and 100,000+ CVEs without framework lock-in. Skip this if your application portfolio is primarily server-rendered monoliths or you need extensive SIEM integration; AppCheck's integrations lean toward CI/CD tooling like TeamCity and Jira rather than security operations platforms.

findom-xss

Frontend developers and AppSec teams running continuous integration pipelines will get immediate value from findom-xss because it catches DOM-based XSS in JavaScript without the false positives that plague static analysis tools. The 818 GitHub stars and free pricing mean you can integrate it into every build in minutes, no procurement cycle. Skip this if your codebase is primarily server-side rendering or you need detection across the full attack surface; findom-xss is deliberately narrow, scanning only client-side DOM vulnerabilities.