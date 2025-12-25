Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Femida is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams securing modern frontend applications built on React, Vue, or Angular need AppCheck SPA Scanner because its event-based crawler actually navigates SPAs the way users do, catching authorization flaws and IDORs that traditional DAST misses on client-heavy apps. The tool handles scripted authentication including TOTP and multi-domain scanning across frontend and backend interactions, covering OWASP categories and 100,000+ CVEs without framework lock-in. Skip this if your application portfolio is primarily server-rendered monoliths or you need extensive SIEM integration; AppCheck's integrations lean toward CI/CD tooling like TeamCity and Jira rather than security operations platforms.
Python developers and AppSec teams hunting blind XSS vulnerabilities will find Femida's tight Burp Suite integration genuinely useful; it automates HTTP request analysis to catch what manual testing misses. The tool is free and maintained on GitHub with 284 stars, lowering the barrier to adding it to an existing Burp workflow. Skip this if you need broader DAST coverage across multiple vulnerability classes or aren't already using Burp; Femida solves one problem exceptionally well and doesn't pretend to do more.
DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology
Femida is a Python automation tool that integrates with Burp Suite to detect blind XSS vulnerabilities in web applications through HTTP request analysis.
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck SPA Scanner vs Femida for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck SPA Scanner: DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React)..
Femida: Femida is a Python automation tool that integrates with Burp Suite to detect blind XSS vulnerabilities in web applications through HTTP request analysis..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Femida is open-source with 284 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck SPA Scanner and Femida serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS. Key differences: AppCheck SPA Scanner is Commercial while Femida is Free, Femida is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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