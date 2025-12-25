Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. DOMPurify is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams securing modern frontend applications built on React, Vue, or Angular need AppCheck SPA Scanner because its event-based crawler actually navigates SPAs the way users do, catching authorization flaws and IDORs that traditional DAST misses on client-heavy apps. The tool handles scripted authentication including TOTP and multi-domain scanning across frontend and backend interactions, covering OWASP categories and 100,000+ CVEs without framework lock-in. Skip this if your application portfolio is primarily server-rendered monoliths or you need extensive SIEM integration; AppCheck's integrations lean toward CI/CD tooling like TeamCity and Jira rather than security operations platforms.
Frontend developers and security teams protecting user-facing applications from XSS will find DOMPurify essential because it strips malicious scripts from HTML without breaking legitimate functionality, something most sanitizers fail at consistently. With 16,746 GitHub stars and active maintenance across thousands of production deployments, the library has been battle-tested against real XSS vectors that OWASP regularly updates. Skip this if your threat model requires server-side output encoding as your primary defense; DOMPurify is client-side hygiene, not a replacement for secure coding practices upstream.
DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology
DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG.
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck SPA Scanner vs DOMPurify for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck SPA Scanner: DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React)..
DOMPurify: DOMPurify is a fast XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML, and SVG..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is developed by AppCheck. DOMPurify is open-source with 16,746 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck SPA Scanner and DOMPurify serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS. Key differences: AppCheck SPA Scanner is Commercial while DOMPurify is Free, DOMPurify is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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