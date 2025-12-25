Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. dom-based-xss-finder is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams securing modern frontend applications built on React, Vue, or Angular need AppCheck SPA Scanner because its event-based crawler actually navigates SPAs the way users do, catching authorization flaws and IDORs that traditional DAST misses on client-heavy apps. The tool handles scripted authentication including TOTP and multi-domain scanning across frontend and backend interactions, covering OWASP categories and 100,000+ CVEs without framework lock-in. Skip this if your application portfolio is primarily server-rendered monoliths or you need extensive SIEM integration; AppCheck's integrations lean toward CI/CD tooling like TeamCity and Jira rather than security operations platforms.
Frontend developers and security engineers who need quick DOM XSS validation during code review will appreciate dom-based-xss-finder's zero-friction entry point and free tier. The tool's GitHub presence (72 stars) and focused scanner design mean it catches common sink patterns without the setup tax of commercial DAST platforms. Skip this if your team requires centralized reporting, integration with CI/CD orchestration, or coverage beyond client-side JavaScript vulnerabilities; dom-based-xss-finder is deliberately narrow and manual-workflow oriented.
DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology
DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck SPA Scanner vs dom-based-xss-finder for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck SPA Scanner: DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React)..
dom-based-xss-finder: DOM-based XSS vulnerability scanner..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck SPA Scanner and dom-based-xss-finder serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS. Key differences: AppCheck SPA Scanner is Commercial while dom-based-xss-finder is Free, dom-based-xss-finder is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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