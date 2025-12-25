AppCheck SPA Scanner: DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React)..

Detectify Application Scanning: Web app vulnerability scanner with continuous scanning and authenticated testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning with configurable frequency, Security-optimized crawler for modern web applications and SPAs, Authenticated testing for protected application areas..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.