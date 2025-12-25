Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Detectify Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Detectify. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams securing modern frontend applications built on React, Vue, or Angular need AppCheck SPA Scanner because its event-based crawler actually navigates SPAs the way users do, catching authorization flaws and IDORs that traditional DAST misses on client-heavy apps. The tool handles scripted authentication including TOTP and multi-domain scanning across frontend and backend interactions, covering OWASP categories and 100,000+ CVEs without framework lock-in. Skip this if your application portfolio is primarily server-rendered monoliths or you need extensive SIEM integration; AppCheck's integrations lean toward CI/CD tooling like TeamCity and Jira rather than security operations platforms.
Detectify Application Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise security teams testing modern web applications and single-page apps will get the most from Detectify Application Scanning; its security-optimized crawler handles JavaScript-heavy frontends and authenticated testing reaches protected application areas that basic scanners can't touch. The fuzzing engine pulls from crowdsourced vulnerability research, giving you findings tied to real exploit patterns rather than generic signatures. Skip this if you need a broad DAST platform covering APIs, mobile apps, and infrastructure in one tool; Detectify is deliberately web-application focused.
DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology
Web app vulnerability scanner with continuous scanning and authenticated testing
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck SPA Scanner vs Detectify Application Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck SPA Scanner: DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React)..
Detectify Application Scanning: Web app vulnerability scanner with continuous scanning and authenticated testing. built by Detectify. Core capabilities include Continuous automated scanning with configurable frequency, Security-optimized crawler for modern web applications and SPAs, Authenticated testing for protected application areas..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck SPA Scanner differentiates with Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React). Detectify Application Scanning differentiates with Continuous automated scanning with configurable frequency, Security-optimized crawler for modern web applications and SPAs, Authenticated testing for protected application areas.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is developed by AppCheck. Detectify Application Scanning is developed by Detectify. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck SPA Scanner integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Detectify Application Scanning integrates with Jira, Slack. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck SPA Scanner and Detectify Application Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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