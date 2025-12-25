Teams securing modern frontend applications built on React, Vue, or Angular need AppCheck SPA Scanner because its event-based crawler actually navigates SPAs the way users do, catching authorization flaws and IDORs that traditional DAST misses on client-heavy apps. The tool handles scripted authentication including TOTP and multi-domain scanning across frontend and backend interactions, covering OWASP categories and 100,000+ CVEs without framework lock-in. Skip this if your application portfolio is primarily server-rendered monoliths or you need extensive SIEM integration; AppCheck's integrations lean toward CI/CD tooling like TeamCity and Jira rather than security operations platforms.

Cyclops

Developers and security teams running browser-based applications will find Cyclops useful for catching XSS vulnerabilities during development and testing; it's free and lightweight enough to integrate into any workflow without friction. The 122 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value simplicity over feature bloat. Skip this if you need post-deployment detection or runtime protection for production applications, since Cyclops is a testing-time tool that catches XSS before it ships, not after.