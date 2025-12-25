Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. BruteXSS is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams securing modern frontend applications built on React, Vue, or Angular need AppCheck SPA Scanner because its event-based crawler actually navigates SPAs the way users do, catching authorization flaws and IDORs that traditional DAST misses on client-heavy apps. The tool handles scripted authentication including TOTP and multi-domain scanning across frontend and backend interactions, covering OWASP categories and 100,000+ CVEs without framework lock-in. Skip this if your application portfolio is primarily server-rendered monoliths or you need extensive SIEM integration; AppCheck's integrations lean toward CI/CD tooling like TeamCity and Jira rather than security operations platforms.
AppSec teams running manual penetration tests or CI/CD pipelines without dedicated DAST tooling will find BruteXSS useful for its simplicity and zero licensing friction; 548 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value a focused tool over bloated platforms. The free model means you can test it in staging without budget approval, and its single job,finding XSS,means no overhead configuring unnecessary modules. Skip this if you need scanning at scale, vulnerability management integration, or support for complex authentication flows; BruteXSS is built for the developer or pentester, not the compliance officer.
DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology
A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck SPA Scanner vs BruteXSS for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck SPA Scanner: DAST scanner for Single Page Applications using headless browser technology. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Headless browser-based scanning, Event-based crawler for SPAs, Framework-agnostic scanning (Angular, Vue.js, React)..
BruteXSS: A tool to find XSS vulnerabilities in web applications..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck SPA Scanner is developed by AppCheck. BruteXSS is open-source with 548 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck SPA Scanner and BruteXSS serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, XSS. Key differences: AppCheck SPA Scanner is Commercial while BruteXSS is Free, BruteXSS is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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