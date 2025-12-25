Teams securing modern frontend applications built on React, Vue, or Angular need AppCheck SPA Scanner because its event-based crawler actually navigates SPAs the way users do, catching authorization flaws and IDORs that traditional DAST misses on client-heavy apps. The tool handles scripted authentication including TOTP and multi-domain scanning across frontend and backend interactions, covering OWASP categories and 100,000+ CVEs without framework lock-in. Skip this if your application portfolio is primarily server-rendered monoliths or you need extensive SIEM integration; AppCheck's integrations lean toward CI/CD tooling like TeamCity and Jira rather than security operations platforms.

BruteXSS

AppSec teams running manual penetration tests or CI/CD pipelines without dedicated DAST tooling will find BruteXSS useful for its simplicity and zero licensing friction; 548 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value a focused tool over bloated platforms. The free model means you can test it in staging without budget approval, and its single job,finding XSS,means no overhead configuring unnecessary modules. Skip this if you need scanning at scale, vulnerability management integration, or support for complex authentication flows; BruteXSS is built for the developer or pentester, not the compliance officer.