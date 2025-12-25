Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck DAST Tool is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Rapid7 InsightAppSec is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams that can't afford false positives drowning their backlogs should run AppCheck DAST Tool; its browser-based crawling handles modern SPAs and APIs without the noise that drives developers to ignore scan results. Automated authentication with MFA and TOTP support means you actually test authenticated flows instead of settling for unauthenticated scans, and the out-of-band detection catches timing-based vulnerabilities most tools miss. Skip this if you need deep API fuzzing or heavy CSPM coverage; AppCheck is built for application-layer velocity, not infrastructure risk orchestration.
Development teams and mid-market security ops will get the most from Rapid7 InsightAppSec because it handles API scanning alongside traditional web app testing without requiring separate tools or workflow context-switching. The tool covers 95+ attack types and integrates directly into Jira, meaning vulnerability triage happens where developers already live instead of in a standalone portal. Skip this if your organization needs SAST or supply-chain scanning; InsightAppSec is DAST-only and won't catch code-level risks before deployment.
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck DAST Tool vs Rapid7 InsightAppSec for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck DAST Tool: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication..
Rapid7 InsightAppSec: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning and testing. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Black-box security testing for web applications and APIs, Support for 95+ attack types, Attack Replay for vulnerability validation and patch testing..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck DAST Tool differentiates with Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication. Rapid7 InsightAppSec differentiates with Black-box security testing for web applications and APIs, Support for 95+ attack types, Attack Replay for vulnerability validation and patch testing.
AppCheck DAST Tool is developed by AppCheck. Rapid7 InsightAppSec is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck DAST Tool integrates with Jira, TeamCity. Rapid7 InsightAppSec integrates with Atlassian Jira. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck DAST Tool and Rapid7 InsightAppSec serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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