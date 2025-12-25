AppCheck DAST Tool: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication..

ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.