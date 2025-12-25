Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck DAST Tool is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams that can't afford false positives drowning their backlogs should run AppCheck DAST Tool; its browser-based crawling handles modern SPAs and APIs without the noise that drives developers to ignore scan results. Automated authentication with MFA and TOTP support means you actually test authenticated flows instead of settling for unauthenticated scans, and the out-of-band detection catches timing-based vulnerabilities most tools miss. Skip this if you need deep API fuzzing or heavy CSPM coverage; AppCheck is built for application-layer velocity, not infrastructure risk orchestration.
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck DAST Tool vs ImmuniWeb® Neuron for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck DAST Tool: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication..
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck DAST Tool differentiates with Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication. ImmuniWeb® Neuron differentiates with AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage.
AppCheck DAST Tool is developed by AppCheck. ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck DAST Tool integrates with Jira, TeamCity. ImmuniWeb® Neuron integrates with GitHub, Azure Pipelines, GitLab, Jenkins, Jira and 9 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AppCheck DAST Tool and ImmuniWeb® Neuron serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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