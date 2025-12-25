Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AppCheck DAST Tool is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by AppCheck. Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Edgescan. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and mid-market teams that can't afford false positives drowning their backlogs should run AppCheck DAST Tool; its browser-based crawling handles modern SPAs and APIs without the noise that drives developers to ignore scan results. Automated authentication with MFA and TOTP support means you actually test authenticated flows instead of settling for unauthenticated scans, and the out-of-band detection catches timing-based vulnerabilities most tools miss. Skip this if you need deep API fuzzing or heavy CSPM coverage; AppCheck is built for application-layer velocity, not infrastructure risk orchestration.
Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff should pick Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing for its hands-off testing model; you get actual humans running dynamic scans on your web applications instead of managing another tool license. The vendor's 90-person team operates from Ireland with direct service delivery baked into the offering, so coverage maps cleanly to ID.RA risk assessment without requiring internal expertise. Skip this if you need real-time, continuous scanning across microservices and APIs; Edgescan is built for periodic, managed assessments on traditional web apps, not DevOps velocity.
DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning
Managed application security testing service for web applications
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Common questions about comparing AppCheck DAST Tool vs Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing for your dynamic application security testing needs.
AppCheck DAST Tool: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication..
Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing: Managed application security testing service for web applications. built by Edgescan..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AppCheck DAST Tool is developed by AppCheck. Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing is developed by Edgescan. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AppCheck DAST Tool and Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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