AppCheck DAST Tool: DAST tool for automated web app and API vulnerability scanning. built by AppCheck. Core capabilities include Browser-based crawling for SPAs and modern applications, Automated authentication with MFA support (TOTP, email-based), Session management and re-authentication..

Edgescan Managed Application Security Testing: Managed application security testing service for web applications. built by Edgescan..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.